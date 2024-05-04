Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,811 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

