Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 109.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.