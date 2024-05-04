River Global Investors LLP Acquires 2,178 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.86. 10,046,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,174,765. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

