River Global Investors LLP Buys 1,518 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.76 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

