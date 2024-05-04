River Global Investors LLP Has $2.21 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,701 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $6,844,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $18,122,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,186,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,177. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

