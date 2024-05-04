River Global Investors LLP Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River Global Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,372 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 1,439,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,577. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

