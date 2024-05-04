River Global Investors LLP Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,358 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 0.9% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,962,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

