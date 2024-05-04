River Global Investors LLP Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

River Global Investors LLP lessened its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,966 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up about 1.0% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CX. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,776. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

