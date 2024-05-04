River Global Investors LLP Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

River Global Investors LLP boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

IBM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.