River Global Investors LLP Sells 5,401 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River Global Investors LLP cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 386,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 101,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 7,102,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,267. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

