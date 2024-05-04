Robert W. Baird Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $110.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $121.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,233 shares of company stock valued at $38,200,169 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

