Royal Bank of Canada Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $21.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,177. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

