Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,283 ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 1.05% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $55,000.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $27.13.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

