Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,990. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.