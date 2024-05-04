Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,990. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.