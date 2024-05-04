Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $288.14. The company had a trading volume of 974,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

