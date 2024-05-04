Royal Fund Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.15. 3,492,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

