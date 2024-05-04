Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,471,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.