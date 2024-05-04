Safe One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.15 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013657 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001525 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99646188 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

