Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SGMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SGMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 770,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

In other news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.