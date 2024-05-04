Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Increased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. 510,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

