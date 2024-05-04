Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. 1,475,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,432. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

