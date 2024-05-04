Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.53. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 239.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.