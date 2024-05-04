Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

