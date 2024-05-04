Singular Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Singular Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Data I/O’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of DAIO remained flat at $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $26.16 million, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.06. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

