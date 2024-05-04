SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $901.74 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $901.74 million and $85.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,574.32 or 0.99982627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012705 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00096838 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

