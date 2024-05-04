Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,556.78

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,556.78 ($19.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,592 ($20.00). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($19.85), with a volume of 137,627 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.72) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,393.33 ($17.50).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,558.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

