Sovryn (SOV) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $33.03 million and $108,955.44 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00002829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Sovryn

Sovryn launched on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 59,723,690.62677182 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.81846182 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $217,825.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

