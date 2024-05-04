SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,925. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.66 and its 200 day moving average is $372.51.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

