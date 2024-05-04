Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.72.

Get Spire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spire

Spire Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 441,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 349,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spire by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 229,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $11,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.