Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.17

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.17 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.44). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 191.60 ($2.41), with a volume of 650,937 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.95) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.17) to GBX 199 ($2.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £47,324.64 ($59,445.60). Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

