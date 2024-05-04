Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.07.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $19.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,470,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $14,103,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

