Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,736,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,863. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

