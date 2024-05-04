Stokes Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,024,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,979,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,313. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

