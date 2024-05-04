Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 15,122,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639,226. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

