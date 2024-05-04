Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.670–0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.7 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surmodics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 90,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,803. The firm has a market cap of $463.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile



Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

