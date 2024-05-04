SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 5,400 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. 1,376,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.