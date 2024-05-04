SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 1.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

