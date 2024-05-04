Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 19.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after buying an additional 265,621 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Sysco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 2,709,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

