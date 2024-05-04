Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.41 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.120 EPS.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

TENB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 954,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,419.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,419.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

