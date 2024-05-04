Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.78 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Tether has a market cap of $110.78 billion and $43.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 113,086,550,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,769,088,395 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
