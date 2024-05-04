The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $11.03. The China Fund shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 60,658 shares.

The China Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in The China Fund by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

