Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.74. 615,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,121. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.11.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

