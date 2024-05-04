Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

NYSE MT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 1.15%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcelorMittal

About ArcelorMittal

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.