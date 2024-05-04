Todd Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

