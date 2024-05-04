Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 1,940,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

