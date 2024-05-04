Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.75 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.75 billion and $178.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.78 or 0.00009079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,656.84 or 0.99916851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00096478 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,156,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,120,634.043889 with 3,473,201,559.85979 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.7502599 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $317,616,691.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

