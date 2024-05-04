Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Separately, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
BIT Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTCM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 104,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,622. BIT Mining Limited has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.58.
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
