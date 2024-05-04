Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 21,188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $545.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,667.19% and a net margin of 96.16%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 176.67%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

