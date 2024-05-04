Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 714.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $176.94. 675,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $170.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

