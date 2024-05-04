Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VFH traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $98.70. 202,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

